Dolores Hatchell Published 11:45 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Dolores Hatchell was born May 8th, 1930 and passed away January 19th, 2024 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Peyton Pierce; 3 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Roy Peyton; parents, Curtis C. Hatchell, Sr. and Maggie Hatchell; brothers, Donald Hatchell and Curtis Hatchell, Jr.; sisters, Batty Hanvy, Lois Perkinson, Laverne Says, Imo Woolbright, and Lavelle Palmer.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2024, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W Fourth Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana.

Interment to follow at Miller Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.