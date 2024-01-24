Dolores Hatchell

Dolores Hatchell

Dolores Hatchell was born May 8th, 1930 and passed away January 19th, 2024 at the age of 93.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Peyton Pierce; 3 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her son, Roy Peyton; parents, Curtis C. Hatchell, Sr. and Maggie Hatchell; brothers, Donald Hatchell and Curtis Hatchell, Jr.; sisters, Batty Hanvy, Lois Perkinson, Laverne Says, Imo Woolbright, and Lavelle Palmer.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until time of the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2024, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W Fourth Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana.

Interment to follow at Miller Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.

