Woman recovering from COVID-19 wants Texas to reopen slowly

By Dawn Burleigh Alice Henson is grateful to be at home again after battling COVID-19 in the hospital ... Read more | Add your comment

Honoring Pastor and wife

Special thanks to Reverend Ronnie Crockett, Sr. and Sister Dr. Suzonne Crockett for 29 years at Mt. Olive ... Read more | Add your comment

Farmers Mercantile keeps on shining for area

By Van Wade For 92 years now, Orange has had a gem in downtown in Farmers Mercantile. The ... Read more | Add your comment

Daily Briefing from the Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center April 24, 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center released the following numbers for COVID-19 positive test ... Read more | Add your comment

Local

by Dawn Burleigh.

Faith & Values

by Dawn Burleigh.

Columnists

Why Congress needs to support your local news sources in this crisis

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:31 am

Columnists

THE IDLE AMERICAN: When life’s wheels seem wobbly

Let’s make a worldwide observation. Man’s “inhumanity to man” has been chronicled–as well as played out, unfortunately–across the centuries. (Hey, now. I’m writing in broadest ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:12 am

Business

Dollar General now open in West Orange

To The Leader Dollar General announces its store at 2726 Western Ave. in West Orange is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:39 pm

Business

Texas Health and Human Services issues guidelines for completing purchases

As Texas retailers are slowly reopening as Retail to Go, Texas Health and Human Services issued guidelines for safely making purchases. Guidelines such as customers ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:23 pm

Local

Chairman Phelan Requests Attorney General Opinion on Whether or Not Local Officials May Deny Homeowners Access to Their Property During a Disaster

Austin, Texas – Representative Dade Phelan has submitted an opinion request to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on whether a local governmental entity under an ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Friday, April 24, 2020 4:01 pm

Local

PHOTO GALLERY: Focus Care residents get amazing parade with plenty of waves and smiles

Photos by Van Wade Plenty of residents from Focus Care Nursing Home received a tremendous surprise Friday after noon. Many got to see their family ... Read more

by Van Wade, Friday, April 24, 2020 2:50 pm

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 11:55 a.m. 4.24.20

The Storm Prediction Center outlined parts of our region for possible severe storms for later today and early tonight. The highest risk is in east ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:00 pm

Bridge City

Scholarship applications deadline extended

Bridge City Historical Society announced it will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Bridge City High School Senior graduating in the spring of ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Friday, April 24, 2020 11:58 am

Local

Daily Briefing from Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center April 23, 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center released the following numbers for COVID-19 positive test results as reported by area Public Health ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Thursday, April 23, 2020 6:09 pm

Local

Mobile COVID-19 Testing site coming to Orange

Military Mobile COVID-19 Testing Team will be conducting a one-day operation in Orange County on Tuesday April 28, 2020. They will conduct the COVID-19 testing ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Thursday, April 23, 2020 5:30 pm

Local

Attorney General issues Guidance for Houses of Worship During the COVID-19 Crisis

During these challenging times, government and faith communities throughout Texas need to work together to love our neighbors and slow the spread of Coronavirus. To ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Thursday, April 23, 2020 2:38 pm

Local

Celebrating Earth Day with Charlie

Vidor ISD student Charlie Haley planted corn Wednesday to celebrate Earth Day.   Read more

by Van Wade, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:43 am

Local

Moody earns BC Intermediate Teacher of the Year

From BCISD Congratulations to BCI’s Misty Moody! She is our TEACHER OF THE YEAR! Misty currently serves over 100 ESL/reading RtI students on campus. She ... Read more

by Van Wade, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:22 am

Local

Rountree-Sharp named BC Middle School Teacher of the Year

Congratulations to Bridge City Middle School 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Mrs. Kailey Rountree-Sharp. Read more

by Van Wade, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:16 am

Local

Anderson named Bridge City Elementary Teacher of the Year

Bridge City Elementary would like to announce Lisa Stewart as our Teacher of the Year. Congratulations Mrs. Stewart, we are proud to have you represent ... Read more

by Van Wade, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:09 am

Local

LC-M yearbook staff seeking spring sports photos

If you have any pictures of team members from the following sports during the 2020 season, we would love to include them in the yearbook! ... Read more

by Van Wade, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:54 am

Local

Daily Briefing from the Southeast Texas Emergency Operations Center April 22, 2020

BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center released the following numbers for COVID-19 positive test results as reported by area Public Health ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 6:30 pm

News

Texas Bankers Partner with Feeding Texas to Launch “Texas Banks 4 Food Banks”

To The Leader AUSTIN – Texas community banks, through the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, is partnering with Feeding ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 4:25 pm

Local

BC Super Lintzen addresses Cardinal seniors; graduation set for June 20

Special to the Leader: Bridge City High School Graduating Class of 2020: When you began the school year in August, we could see the excitement ... Read more

by Van Wade, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:42 pm

Little Cypress

Gifting special needs with a helping hand

By Dawn Burleigh Orange Leader There are seven families with special needs students whose day will become a little brighter with the aid of COVID-19 ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:26 pm

Local

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 8:30 a.m. 4.22.20

We are expecting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is an enhanced 30% risk for severe storms for parts of ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:31 am

Columnists

Discussing ethnic thoughts

Some of my earlier opinion pieces may have given you a few ideas about how I think. Maybe some of you have even developed a ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:58 am

Columnists

Story Over A Cup: Roswell on the hunt

I sometimes receive Facebook messages about my column. More accurately, I get messages about my dogs. They are more popular than I am. Well, it ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:54 am

Education

LC-M brings smiles to Seniors with signs; graduation ceremony still a waiting game

By Van Wade It’s been a struggle for real for high school seniors across the state of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic for over a ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:52 am

Editorials

Thinking outside the box is becoming the new normal

Governor Greg Abbott may have lessened the restrictions of businesses so they can stay operating again, but it is not business as usual just yet. ... Read more

by Dawn Burleigh, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:38 am

