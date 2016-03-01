Faith & Values
Honoring Pastor and wife
By Van Wade For 92 years now, Orange has had a gem in downtown in Farmers Mercantile. The ...
By Dawn Burleigh Alice Henson is grateful to be at home again after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for three weeks. She is staying with ...
Special thanks to Reverend Ronnie Crockett, Sr. and Sister Dr. Suzonne Crockett for 29 years at Mt. Olive Baptist Church family. Even under these conditions, ...
During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...
Let’s make a worldwide observation. Man’s “inhumanity to man” has been chronicled–as well as played out, unfortunately–across the centuries. (Hey, now. I’m writing in broadest ...
To The Leader Dollar General announces its store at 2726 Western Ave. in West Orange is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found ...
As Texas retailers are slowly reopening as Retail to Go, Texas Health and Human Services issued guidelines for safely making purchases. Guidelines such as customers ...
Austin, Texas – Representative Dade Phelan has submitted an opinion request to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on whether a local governmental entity under an ...
Photos by Van Wade Plenty of residents from Focus Care Nursing Home received a tremendous surprise Friday after noon. Many got to see their family ...
The Storm Prediction Center outlined parts of our region for possible severe storms for later today and early tonight. The highest risk is in east ...
Bridge City Historical Society announced it will be awarding a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving Bridge City High School Senior graduating in the spring of ...
Military Mobile COVID-19 Testing Team will be conducting a one-day operation in Orange County on Tuesday April 28, 2020. They will conduct the COVID-19 testing ...
During these challenging times, government and faith communities throughout Texas need to work together to love our neighbors and slow the spread of Coronavirus. To ...
Vidor ISD student Charlie Haley planted corn Wednesday to celebrate Earth Day.
From BCISD Congratulations to BCI’s Misty Moody! She is our TEACHER OF THE YEAR! Misty currently serves over 100 ESL/reading RtI students on campus. She ...
Congratulations to Bridge City Middle School 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year Mrs. Kailey Rountree-Sharp.
Bridge City Elementary would like to announce Lisa Stewart as our Teacher of the Year. Congratulations Mrs. Stewart, we are proud to have you represent ...
If you have any pictures of team members from the following sports during the 2020 season, we would love to include them in the yearbook! ...
BEAUMONT, Texas – The Southeast Texas Regional Emergency Operations Center released the following numbers for COVID-19 positive test results as reported by area Public Health ...
To The Leader AUSTIN – Texas community banks, through the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, is partnering with Feeding ...
Special to the Leader: Bridge City High School Graduating Class of 2020: When you began the school year in August, we could see the excitement ...
By Dawn Burleigh Orange Leader There are seven families with special needs students whose day will become a little brighter with the aid of COVID-19 ...
We are expecting scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There is an enhanced 30% risk for severe storms for parts of ...
Some of my earlier opinion pieces may have given you a few ideas about how I think. Maybe some of you have even developed a ...
I sometimes receive Facebook messages about my column. More accurately, I get messages about my dogs. They are more popular than I am. Well, it ...
By Van Wade It’s been a struggle for real for high school seniors across the state of Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic for over a ...
Governor Greg Abbott may have lessened the restrictions of businesses so they can stay operating again, but it is not business as usual just yet. ...