Lloyd Wesley Holcomb Published 4:08 pm Thursday, July 6, 2023

Lloyd Wesley Holcomb, 87 of Orange, TX passed away on June 29, 2023 at the home of his daughter in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Born September 28, 1935 in Augusta, TX.

Lloyd had a long career as an Industrial Radiographer with American Bridge in Orange, Texas.

He was well respected by his peers as a hard working man who took great pride in his work.

He was one of many old school Americans who built America strong.

Some of his work included the Panama Canal Locks, over 80 Patriot Missile Silos, the Sears Building in Chicago, and many various bridges across the USA.

His activities included riding his go kart in local parades with the El Mina Shriners of Galveston, and he was a Master of the Masonic Lodge 126 of Orange.

He enjoyed entertaining the children with his go kart maneuvers and he never met a stranger.

He enjoyed telling jokes and making people smile.

Lloyd was an active member of the Church of the Nazarene of Orange. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan for over 50 years.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Wanda Dickerson Holcomb, his daughters Starrla Richardson (Randy), Sheila Prince, Penny Denmon (David), Donna Wilder (Dale) and Janet Montagne (David). His sister Sue Fehl (Tony) as well as 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Preceding in death were his parent’s Frankie and Homer Holcomb, sister’s Reba Hill and Helen Holt. Brother’s were Homer Holcomb, Jr., Hugh Holcomb and James Edward Holcomb.

A celebration of life will be held privately with family in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

The family would like to thank Crest Hospice of Coeur d’Alene for their compassion and care for Lloyd.