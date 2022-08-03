Construction of Battlin’ Bear Stadium timeline leads to change in Week 1 schedule; see the details

Published 11:12 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Van Wade

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Battlin’ Bear Stadium, seen in June, will have a tremendous new look this fall with installation of a turf football field and other upgrades. (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

LITTLE CYPRESS — Work on Battlin’ Bear Stadium, which began following the approval by the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees of the installation of artificial turf over the existing football field, will continue into August.

That timeline is bumping the location of the first home game versus Hardin-Jefferson to BISD Memorial Stadium in Beaumont.

Along with turf, improvements to the stadium include replacing the existing track, installing a new scoreboard and other renovations as funds allow.

“Of course, we would have loved for our first home game of the 2022-2023 season to have taken place in our refurbished facilities,” Superintendent Stacey Brister said.

“It’s just not going to be possible right now, but we know how hard everyone is working. When the improvements are unveiled and our players step onto the field for the first time under those Friday night lights, all the waiting will be worthwhile.”

The game versus Hardin-Jefferson kicks off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, which is a Thursday.

MORE COVERAGE: Dean Reynolds taking on leadership role as senior year approaches.

More News

Area police officers to return to duty after grand jury decision on fatal July shooting

Supply chain issues cause delay to West Orange-Stark stadium upgrades, district says

Nationwide true crime podcast focuses on 31-year-old Orange County cold case killing

United Christian Care Center helps low-income families with food, more

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar