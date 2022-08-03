Construction of Battlin’ Bear Stadium timeline leads to change in Week 1 schedule; see the details

LITTLE CYPRESS — Work on Battlin’ Bear Stadium, which began following the approval by the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees of the installation of artificial turf over the existing football field, will continue into August.

That timeline is bumping the location of the first home game versus Hardin-Jefferson to BISD Memorial Stadium in Beaumont.

Along with turf, improvements to the stadium include replacing the existing track, installing a new scoreboard and other renovations as funds allow.

“Of course, we would have loved for our first home game of the 2022-2023 season to have taken place in our refurbished facilities,” Superintendent Stacey Brister said.

“It’s just not going to be possible right now, but we know how hard everyone is working. When the improvements are unveiled and our players step onto the field for the first time under those Friday night lights, all the waiting will be worthwhile.”

The game versus Hardin-Jefferson kicks off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25, which is a Thursday.

