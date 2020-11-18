Judith “Judy” Annely Pearson McClelland, 84, of Orange, passed away on November 18, 2020, in Orange.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Aaron Sanders, Reverend Lani Rousseau, and Dr. Gary McCormick. Burial will follow at Depwe Family Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., prior to the service, at First United Methodist Church in Orange.

Born in Bellville, Texas, on July 13, 1936, she was the daughter of Paul Sidney Pearson and Frances Jane (Ratliff) Pearson. Judy moved to Orange in 1948 and graduated from Lutcher Stark High School in 1954, winning the Stark Reading Contest along the way. She met the love of her life and high school sweetheart Joe McClelland, and they were married in 1956. They went on to spend a wonderful lifetime together, starting their family and making treasured memories. After raising her children, she went back to school to get her degree and earned a Master’s Degree in Music Education at Lamar University in Beaumont. Judy was a public school music teacher for the majority of her career. She began teaching private piano lessons at 16 years of age and was a church organist for 60 years. Judy was a longtime member of First Christian Church. God, music, and family all played vital roles in her life, and made many of her days bright and full of life. She often referred to herself as a “strong Texas woman,” and that statement couldn’t have rung truer. Judy was full of class and grace and loved deeper than anyone you could know. She always looked her best, and you never saw her without her signature red lipstick. Judy was a member of various organizations throughout her life including the Orange Chamber Musicians, varying women’s clubs at different churches, and school organizations. She was a co-director and co-founder of The SETX Children’s Choir and owned Old Magnolia School of Music, instilling her love of music in numerous children across the area. Judy fiercely adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and made sure every day to strive to be the best mom and wife she could be. In her downtime she enjoyed spending time at their camp at Cow Creek, teaching her grandchildren how to play cards and surrounding herself with her loved ones. Judy will be deeply missed by everyone she touched in her time on earth.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Joe McClelland; her parents, Paul and Frances Pearson; her brothers, Dr. Dan Pearson and Wes Pearson; her in-laws, L.W. and Earline McClelland; and her loving grandson, Dan Domas.

She is survived by her children, Myra Sanders and her husband Alan, Annely Domas and husband Drew, Paula Ragsdale and husband Randy, and Wes McClelland and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Aaron Sanders and wife Holly, Katie Ralph and husband Matt, David Sanders and wife Myranda, Elise Burgamy and husband Kyle, Emily Domas, Dr. Luke Domas and wife Brittany, Rebekah Ragsdale, Sarah Nash and husband Jake, Ryan Ragsdale and Weston McClelland; her great-grandchildren, Ethan Sanders, Ella Sanders, Evan Sanders, Vincent Burgamy, Charles Burgamy, Annemarie Burgamy, Addy Sanders, Lainey Sanders, Wells Sanders and Marina Ralph; and extended family, Wayne and Carol McClelland, Jack and Theresa McClelland, and Penny Pearson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons Aaron Sanders, David Sanders, Dr. Luke Domas, Ryan Ragsdale, and Weston McClelland. Serving as honorary pallbearer is Dan Domas.

In honor of Judy’s memory, memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church at 611 9th St. Orange, Texas 77630.

Judy’s family would like to thank her loving caregivers and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care and support.