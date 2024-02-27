Rita Tant Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Rita Tant, 69, of Belton, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at a Temple hospital.

Her family will be holding private services at a later date.

Mrs. Tant was born on December 10, 1954, to Johnny Northcutt and Shirley Arnold, in Temple, TX.

She is survived by her mother, Shirley Nelson Goode; 3 sons, Joseph Tant, Micah Tant, and Joshua Tant; one aunt, Alice Nelson; 7 grandchildren, Lauren, Brooke, Ethan, Ariana, Jacelyn, Case, and Lucy; and two great grandchildren, Beau and Baylor.