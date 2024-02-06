Martha Jean Jackson Published 10:28 am Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Martha Jean Jackson, was born September 19, 1951, in Orange, Texas to Dora Mae Harris and Robert Jackson.

Martha remained a faithful member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church from a very young age and into late adulthood.

Although she had an intellectual disability and was legally deaf, she is said to have been one of the most faithful ushers in the church. She served diligently and with great enthusiasm.

She had no shame in praising God at anytime.

Her spirit was pure. Martha never met a stranger, and greeted everyone with a smile, giggle, and a hug. Her presence was infectious.

Martha worked at Spindletop in Orange and Beaumont, Texas for over 30 years.

In 2022, Martha’s health declined and she was relocated to Houston to be close to her niece.

Martha would continue to find joy in music and visits with family.

She truly loved people, especially her great niece and nephew.Martha was comforted and surrounded by loved ones at Windsor Quail Valley Skilled Nursing Facility.

Martha was called Home to God peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2024.

Martha is survived by her niece, Naomi Chargois Edwards (Roderick) of Houston, TX, and two nephews, Jeffery Chargois and Christopher Chargois (Christina). She is preceded in death by her mother, Dora Mae Harris, of Orange, TX, her father, Robert Jackson, of Orange, TX, and twin sister, Mary Chargois (Anthony) of Houston, Texas.

We know that God is pleased with the life that Martha lived, and we celebrate her life and the love and joy she shared with us all.