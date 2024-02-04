PHOTOS — Smiles and parade fun highlight Orange Mardi Gras

Published 2:23 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Staff Reports

Mardi Gras fun concluded Saturday with plenty of community fun.

A kiddie zone with DJ entertainment, a munchkin parade and the Krewe of Krewe parade were all part of the scheduled entertainment.

Hundreds of people from in and around Southeast Texas made sure to stop in Orange.

