PHOTOS — Plenty to celebrate with Orange Mardi Gras fun
Published 1:31 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024
Football legend and hometown hero Kevin Smith displays his key to the city from Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. and Councilman Paul Burch in recognition for his lifetime achievements on and off the field. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Jennifer Choate and Raegan Choate, 2, enjoy some good food. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Musical sensation Chris Ardoin wraps up Mardi Gras opening night “Cajun style.” (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Dressed to impress are Layiah Spells, 5; Shaynna Campbell; and Cataleya Cruz, 10. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
D.J. Jason Turner keeps the party going. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Jennifer Peloquin, Cimarron Leblanc, 4, and Tayra Leblanc enjoy their seat for the music. (Randy Strong/Orange Leader)
Plenty of Orange city and country residents enjoyed Mardi Gras fun this weekend.
The festivities included the gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday at Riverside Pavilion.
Music, food trucks and fun activities included a Zydeco concert with Chris Ardoin.
As a special treat, the City of Orange recognized Kevin Smith.
Smith, a native of Orange, is a football icon known for his exceptional career spanning high school, college and professional football.
His achievements include two state championships with the West Orange-Stark Mustangs, a Southwest Conference Championship with Texas A&M University and three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys.
He was recently selected for inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame.