PHOTOS — Plenty to celebrate with Orange Mardi Gras fun

Published 1:31 pm Sunday, February 4, 2024

By Staff Reports

Plenty of Orange city and country residents enjoyed Mardi Gras fun this weekend.

The festivities included the gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday at Riverside Pavilion.

Music, food trucks and fun activities included a Zydeco concert with Chris Ardoin.

As a special treat, the City of Orange recognized Kevin Smith.

Smith, a native of Orange, is a football icon known for his exceptional career spanning high school, college and professional football.

His achievements include two state championships with the West Orange-Stark Mustangs, a Southwest Conference Championship with Texas A&M University and three Super Bowl championships with the Dallas Cowboys.

He was recently selected for inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame.

