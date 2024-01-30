Joan Lamerle (Johnson) Dean Published 4:23 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Joan Lamerle (Johnson) Dean, 88, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jan. 21, 2024.

She was born in Center, Texas July 13, 1935, to Coolie Right Johnson (C.R.) and Winnie (Hutto) Johnson Raymond.

Joan and her family lived in Center, Hooks, Broaddus, and Port Arthur, Texas.

She graduated from Lutcher Stark High school in Orange, Texas in 1954.

She was in the Bengal Guard in High School. She participated in a community play in Fort Worth. She played the piano and loved to sing.

At the young age of 19 Joan traveled alone to Anchorage, Alaska to marry the man of her dreams Orville W. Dean, in the chapel on Elmendorf Air Force Base, June 30, 1954.

They returned to Pasadena, Texas where she had her daughter, Ramona Gail (Dean) Lindsey (deceased), a stillborn daughter, Leslie Ann and their son, Russell Dean. Joan loved our Lord and was a member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church in Reno, Texas.

When her children were little she was a substitute teacher at Deep Water Elementary School in Pasadena, Texas.

After moving to Fort Worth Joan served as an office manager for various doctors for over 20 years.

She had a passion for everything flowers, and wherever she moved to she always had a flower bed growing her favorite flowers.

She loved to travel to Colorado and at times, would travel on the back of a motorcycle.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; brothers, Wayne Johnson and Chris Raymond; and her daughters, Ramona (Dean) Lindsey and Leslie Ann Dean.

Joan leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son, Russell Dean and wife, Robin; grandsons, Ross Lindsey and wife, Jennifer and Ryan Dean; great-grandchildren, Maverick Lindsey, Maddox Lindsey, Maxton Lindsey, Leah Cantrell and Bailey Cantrell; her loving sisters, Virginia Williams and Norma Benuit; Uncle, Don Hutto and wife, Kathy; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.