Harry Henry Leger Published 4:21 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Harry Henry Leger, 104, passed away on Friday, January 26, 2024 at his daughter’s home.

He was a native of Egan and had been a resident of Vinton for the last 70 years.

He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran.

Harry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, and VFW Post # 9854 in Vinton.

He enjoyed working around his home, taking care of his animals, growing a garden, and previously enjoyed traveling with his wife.

Survivors include his children, Eileen Ruby King and husband, James of Vinton, Cindy Elizabeth Leger of Birmingham, Alabama, Timothy Henry Leger and wife, Veronica of Vinton, and David Kendal Leger and wife, Yulie of Vinton; his son-in-law, Mitchell Blanchard of Green Castle, Indiana; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Marie Stacy Leger; his parents, Henry and Theresa Clement Leger; his daughter, Theresa Marie Blanchard; his brother, Lawrence Joseph Leger, Sr.; and a nephew, Lawrence Joseph Leger Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 2, in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The Rev. Carlos Garcia will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton.

Pallbearers will be Richmond Webre Perry, Kevin Leger, Ryan Leger, Wesley King, Conner Leger, and Jeremy Jacks. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made for masses. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.