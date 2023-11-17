Carlos Renee Riojas Published 3:10 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

Carlos Renee Riojas, 47, of Orange, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

We will have a celebration of life on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Calvary’s Purchase Church for family and friends at 2 p.m.

Carlos was born on May 19, 1976 in Dallas, TX. He was a long time resident of Orange, Texas.

Carlos was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He had a heart like no other, always willing to offer a helping hand. At family get together’ s

The kids would all wait patiently for Carlos, their football and basketball partner to arrive. He could be quiet at times, especially when a large group was present, but he was always the first to respond when someone said they needed help.

Carlos was always extremely close to his late mother, Pola Riojos, whom he never quite got over loosing too soon. In his more recent life he enjoyed anytime with Connor and Alex, his precious nephews.

Carlos is preceded in death by his mother Pola Riojas, grandparents Ignacio and Estafana Riojas, uncles Ignacia Riojas, Jr.,Magdaleno Riojas and cousin Michael Barrera

Carlos is survived by his brother Jessie Riojas and his wife Aaron, his nephews Connor and Alex Riojas, his aunt Linda Tays and husband Francisco Tays, his uncles Pablo Riojas and Ruben Riojas, his cousins Cynthia Briscoe and husband Mitch, (their children Blake Casey, Victoria Briscoe and Adam Briscoe), Frankie Tays and wife Eryn and their children (Marlee and wife Hanna Grace Jackson, Bryson Lucas, Briggs Lucas), Leno Huerta, Christina Weber, Pablo Riojas, Jr., Richard Riojas, Lisa Hernandez and her husband Joey, Andrew Riojas and Victoria Riojas, aunt Mary Morgan her husband Johnny and family, as well as many other close family members and friends.