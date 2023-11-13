Kathryn “Peveto” Langston Published 12:55 pm Monday, November 13, 2023

Kathryn “Peveto” Langston, 76, of Cushman, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at White River Health in Batesville, Arkansas.

She was born June 25, 1947 in Orange, Texas to Edward Merten Peveto and Essie Mae (Nash) Peveto.

Kathryn was employed at Ozarka College as a Business Instructor and Division Chair of Applied Science Technology in August 2000 and retired in December 2015.

Her career in education began in 1967 as an Elementary Teacher in Starks, Louisiana.

In 1970, she was employed in several office positions. In 1972, she began teaching at Newton High School in Newton, Texas; after, she moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where she was Instructor, Counselor, Faculty Senate and NCAS Sponsor at the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

She was also a Consultant, Account Controller, Business Manager, and done contracting work for oil companies.

Later, she was an Instructor at UACCB in Batesville, Arkansas and at Ozarka College in Melbourne, Arkansas. Kathryn was also joint owner of K-B Ranch in Batesville, Arkansas.

Kathryn had degrees in B.B.A, Business Administration and Secretarial Science and Secondary Education from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas; MED, Master of Secondary Education from the Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas and obtained 30 hours of Accounting and an MSCE certification. She also attended school at East Texas Baptist University.

She enjoyed the outdoors, the beach, basketball, gardening, horseback riding, and competitive trail riding with the North American Trail Ride Conference. Kathryn also enjoyed camping, swim meets with her grandchildren where she became a lane judge at their meets for ten years.

She enjoyed motorcycle touring, family trips to Branson, she took her grandchildren for and five times a year, it became like their second home.

She loved her kitty cat, Bunny Bun, her trips to Cozumel, Mexico (some of her fondest memories) her Dallas Cowboys and time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan Peveto.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Bill Langston; her daughter, Valerie Wells (William); her sons, Christopher Langston (Ann) and William Edward Langston (Lisa); grandchildren, Phoenix Sheppard, Hattie Kathryn Wells, Tristan Wells, Joseph Wells, Michael Langston, Vincent Langston, Malachi Langston, Amber Cook, Jeff Langston and Trevor Langston; great grandchildren, Rowan Wells, Spencer Cook, Logan Cook and Aksel Cook, Zander Langston, Liam Langston, Dax Langston, Alaska Langston, Scottlynn Langston and Easton Langston; and many other relatives and friends.

A private burial will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Cushman, Arkansas.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the West Baptist Church in Batesville with arrangements by Qualls Batesville Funeral Service of Batesville, Arkansas.