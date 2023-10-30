James Lester “Buddy” Smith Published 2:18 pm Monday, October 30, 2023

James Lester “Buddy” Smith passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at the age of 79, in Willis Texas.

Born in 1944, he grew up in Little Cypress Texas and married his high school sweetheart, Sharron Dillard in December of 1964.

In July of 1964 he joined the Airforce where he repaired aircraft during the Vietnam War.

Upon his return in July of 1968 they moved to Deweyville, Texas and had two children, Michelle and Darin.

He was a loving man who spent all his time with his family and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Buddy was survived by his wife Sharron, daughter Michelle Jones and husband Chris, son Darin Smith and wife Mandy, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father Nealy, mother Margurette and sister Joyce.

He will be laid to rest at the Houston National Cemetery.

To honor Buddy’s memory, a celebration of life will be held at a date to be determined for all family and friends that would like to attend.