Kathy “Vanny” Edmondson Published 8:58 am Friday, October 27, 2023

May 30, 1926 ~ October 23, 2023

Kathleen “Kathy” Mifanwy Hausinger Edmondson, 97, passed away peacefully on the morning of October 23, 2023.

She was born in Orange, Texas, to Howard and Ruth (Davies) Hausinger on May 30, 1926.

In high school she adopted the nickname “Vanny”, was a cheerleader, sang and played tenor drums in an orchestra and was very active in the Bengal Guards along with her sister, Mildred Hausinger.

She was preceded in death by her beloved son Howard Edmondson, her father, Howard Edward Hausinger, mother, Ruth Mildred (Davies) Hausinger, sister, Mildred “Hausy” Hausinger and her wife Marguerite “Margy” Austin, aunt and uncle, Nell and Eddie Underhill, cousins, Dr. D. A. Jung, and Rees Underhill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Jones Funeral Center in Bryan.

For her full obituary please visit www.CallawayJones.com.