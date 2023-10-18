William R. Leyendecker Published 12:43 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1/18/1945 – 10/12/2023

William Randolph Leyendecker (known as Randy) passed away at age 78 on October 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, Texas.

He was born in Laredo, Texas to Ernest A. Leyendecker Sr. and Kathleen Leyendecker on January 18, 1945.

He and the love of his life, Sandy, were married for over 52 wonderful years. They have 2 daughters, Janis and Mindy Leyendecker.

Randy graduated from Martin High School in Laredo and received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin.

He was active in ROTC in high school and college. After graduating from UT Austin, he began his service in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers being stationed in Korea and later in Galveston, Texas.

He then began working at E.I. DuPont Company at the Sabine River Works Plant in Orange, Texas, in the ADN (Adiponitrile) area as a Chemical Engineer.

After 18 years, he transferred to the Beaumont Works Plant in Beaumont, Texas, and later retired in 2001 with 30 years at DuPont.

Randy believed in community service and was an active member of the Lion’s Club of Orange. He worked with the Lions Club Carnival for many years and was Chairman of the Eyeglass Committee, securing eyeglasses for needy children.

He served as Treasurer of the Republican Party of Orange County for several years, and was a member of the VFW.

Randy and Sandy relocated to Kerrville, Texas in 2003. He designed, engineered, and helped build their forever home. He enjoyed retirement teaching Chemistry at the Alamo Community College in Kerrville for 4 years.

He loved making Chemistry come alive for his students and helping them learn to think. He enjoyed the outdoors and communing with nature and animals, and could often be found tending to his plants and garden.

If he was not outside in nature, he was inside his workshop using his engineering skills to fix things that were in need of repair, and shared his wealth of knowledge and skills with his daughters. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was always full of life, love, and humor, bringing a smile to everyone’s face he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Ernest A. Leyendecker, Jr., Jere Leyendecker, and Patrick Leyendecker.

He is survived by his wife Sandy and his daughters Janis and Mindy.

A graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Garden Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Texas 78624 on October 27, 2023 at 2:30pm.

The cemetery is located at W Travis St. and Catholic Cemetery Rd. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to AWS Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter at 515 Spur 100, Kerrville, Texas 78028.

Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.