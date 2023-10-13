Leah Fredell (Phillips) Vogt Published 8:01 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Funeral services for Leah Fredell (Phillips) Vogt, 68, of Livingston, Texas, will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the First Methodist Church in Livingston, Texas with Rev. Joel McMahon officiating.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., before the service begins.

Leah was born November 30, 1954 in Pasadena, Texas, and passed away October 7, 2023 in Livingston, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Billy Earl Phillips and Laura Gail (Pool) Phillips, and her brother, Kevin Earl Phillips.

She is survived by her husband of almost 48 years, Jonathan Vogt of Livingston, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Daniel Jackson of Haslet, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Jarrod and Kim Vogt of Orange, Texas; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Mary Vogt of Wharton, Texas; grandchildren, Shelby Vogt of Huntsville, Texas, Jacob Vogt of Orange, Texas, Davis and Maura Jackson of Haslet, Texas, Amelia and Hadley Vogt of Wharton, Texas; and sister, Karen Conner of Friendswood, Texas; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Leah was raised in South Houston, Texas, where she graduated from South Houston High School and later attended San Jacinto Junior College.

After her marriage to Jonathan, they lived in College Station, Texas before they moved to Orange, Texas to raise their family.

She worked in retail and as a substitute teacher in the schools, and participated in the Orange Community Players theater for many years until her health intervened.

She was known for her love of animals, plants, and those in need of a friend.

Following a major stroke that left her physically limited, she remained active and independent for many years as she watched her children and grandchildren grow.

Jonathan and Leah retired to their dream house in Livingston, Texas in 2020 where she enjoyed her pets, gardening, and their home in the country.

Cochran Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.