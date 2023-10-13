2 days of Cowboy Church of Orange County Fall Festival fun nears; outreach effort shared Published 12:20 am Friday, October 13, 2023

Cowboy Church of Orange County members are excited to share their Sweet 16 anniversary celebration with the community, and a weekend’s worth of fun and fellowship is planned Oct. 21 and 22.

Media Team Leader Sherrill Porterfield said recent community outreach efforts have blessed the church beyond measure, and now officials want to share those blessings.

Church leaders are building a cover over the Cowboy Church of Orange County Arena, which will increase the seating capacity by 700. Bridge City Bank has partnered with the church for financing.

The arena will be available to the community for events such as concerts and Trade Days/Farmer’s Market, and the church is able to host is annual Pro Rodeo onsite without the concern of a rain-out.

The whole community is welcome to come by the Fall Festival.

The event is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at 673 FM 1078 in Orange.

The fun includes a trunk or treat, games, hayride and more.

On Oct. 22, Cowboy Church of Orange County is celebrating its 16th church anniversary with a Sweet 16 Birthday Party.

“Join us on anniversary Sunday for an anointed message of hope and healing at 9 or 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Harland Strother,” church leader said. “The always-rockin’ Cowboy Cross Band, under the leadership of Music Minister Jackie LaFleur, has prepared two new songs to commemorate the occasion, and 16th Anniversary commemorative belt buckles will be available for sale.”

After services, the church is hosting an old-fashioned Dinner on the Ground.

Church members and friends are asked to bring food for you, plus two, in other words, to feed your own family and two more.

Drinks are provided, and a large tent with tables and chairs is going to be available.

Four among the eight-member Cowboy Cross Band members are professional musicians who donate their time for the Cowboy Cross Band at Cowboy Church of Orange County.

“Those familiar with the local secular music scene will recognize our keyboard player and Minister of Music Jackie LaFleur, who also prepares the musical arrangements, which include spiritual lyric re-writes of classic and contemporary C&W and Gospel tunes,” Porterfield said.

“Other local professional musicians in the Cowboy Cross Band are Bryan Green on lead guitar, Mike Rector on harmonica and Mike Boone on drums. It’s a unique sound by a unique group of musicians who love what they do.”

Senior Pastor Harland Strother coined the “you plus two” phrase for this occasion. Since joining the church in the summer of 2022, the church experienced growth in attendance, baptisms and membership.

“We’ve found that once someone experiences Pastor Harland’s non-judgmental and welcoming approach to pastoring a church, people come back and bring two more with them,” Porterfield said.

Attendees who’ve never been to Cowboy Church need to know the group is not all cowboys (in fact, most aren’t).

Family outreach ministries include a fishing league, motorcycle ministry, golf league and a benevolence ministry that supplies household items and clothing at no charge to local families in need.

“We’re Christians praising the Lord, with an uplifting pastor who teaches straight from the Bible with both passion and joy,” Porterfield said.

Check out the church online at youtube.com/c/cowboychurchoforangecounty.