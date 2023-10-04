Candace Sepeda Blakeley Published 8:35 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Candace Sepeda Blakeley, 48, went to be with the Lord on Saturday September 30th, 2023.

She was born on November 12th, 1974, in Port Arthur Texas.

She and her husband moved several times throughout their married life including Orange, TX, Benton, AR, Portsmouth, OH, Ashland, KY, and eventually settling in Tupelo, MS 5 years ago.

She had a valiant 14-month battle with cancer, but ultimately succumbed to the illness at North Mississippi Medical Center with her family by her side.

Throughout it all she maintained a positive attitude and her faith in her Lord and Savior never wavered.

Her Christian beliefs and devotion to God was first and foremost in her life.

She was an active member at several churches, depending on where she lived.

Before moving to Tupelo, it was a priority for her to visit and find a church that mirrored her beliefs and made her feel comfortable.

King City was a perfect fit and she immediately put her heart and soul into it.

Pastors Jeff Robbins and his wife Sherri welcomed her and her family with open arms.

She was a registered nurse serving in that role at North Mississippi Women’s Health Center as well as the Medical Center.

Nursing for her was not a role for financial gain, but rather a way for her to comfort and help heal her patients in their time of need.

Candace’s greatest joy came from her family. Nothing made her happier than being with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

She spent many hours on the phone talking with her mom and sister and her father was her role model and hero.

Candace is survived by her husband Eddie of 28 years; sons Joseph and Matthew Blakeley (Esther); daughters Samantha Cummins (Jake) and Ashley Yost (David); grandchildren Denver and Owen Cummins and Blakeley Yost; father Thomas, mother Anita, and sister Angie (Lynn). She is proceeded in death by her grandmother, Angelina Leyvas.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff that gave her excellent care and comfort during many inpatient stays and countless visits to the Hematology and Oncology center.

Services will be held at Hollands Funeral Home, 5281 Cliff Gookin, Tupelo, MS 38801. Visitation will be held Friday October 6th, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, a go fund me page has been established if you would like to help offset the large medical and funeral expenses.

https://gofund.me/1e60d4fe