Lettie Jean Blanda Published 9:08 am Friday, September 29, 2023

Lettie Jean Blanda, 89, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 27, surrounded by loving family at home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange.

Officiating will be Father Antony Paulose, and eulogy delivered by Deacon Clint Elkins. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.

Visitation will begin prior at 9:00 a.m., Monday, October 2, 2023, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange, with a rosary starting at 10:15 a.m. and will be directed by Deacon Melvin Payne.

Born in Ged, Louisiana, on August 27, 1934, she was the daughter of William (Bud) Rhybon Berwick and Priscilla (Higginbotham) Berwick.

Lettie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She worked as a Data Processer for USS Steel, Livingston Ship Building, and Owens Illinois.

Lettie was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church and a member of the altars society.

She was an enthusiastic cross stitcher and painted with thread for at least 40 years. She loved to share her passion of cross stitching and painted threads with everyone.

Lettie loved her family and made sure they knew she did by always saying “I love you more.”

As many would say, Lettie was a light at the end of a dark tunnel.

She could make you laugh and smile with just her presence.

Lettie was very well known all over and was a solid foundation for many.

All who knew her, adored her and she will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Ross Blanda; siblings, Nora Trotti, Tommy Berwick, Paul Berwick, and James Berwick; parents, William (Bud) Rhybon Berwick and Priscilla (Higginbotham) Berwick; mother and father-in-law, Joe and Lily Blanda.

She is survived by her sons, Joe Blanda and wife Terri, Ken Blanda and wife Shawnda; daughters, Debbie Gregg and husband Keith, Carol Post and husband David; grandchildren, Allison Gregg and partner Kyle Fontenot, Ashley Jarrett and husband Daniel, Elyse Jones and husband Charlie, Bekah Kelley and husband Clint, Jessica Broussard and husband Jerron, Jenna Evans and husband Quinton, and Vincent Isaac Post; great-grandchildren, Carter Coleman, Emery Jarrett, Lennon Jones, Ben Broussard, Camden Broussard, Bear Jones, Harper Evans, and Milo Kelley; sister Josie Sumrall; as well as other loving family and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Charlie Jones, Daniel Jarrett, Kyle Fontenot, Jerron Broussard, Quinton Evans, Clint Kelley, Vincent Post, and Carter Coleman.