John Earl Adkins Jr. Published 12:26 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

John Earl Adkins, Jr., 86, of Richland Hills, Texas, passed away on September 21, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living in Richland Hill, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 30, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church in Orange.

Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.

Visitation will begin prior to the service at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 30, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church.

Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, on June 20, 1937, he was the son of John Earl Adkins, Sr. and Earnestine (Hillsman) Adkins.

John worked at DuPont as a chemist for 36 years before he retired.

He was a member of Gideons International, American Chemical Society, American Industrial Hygiene Association, and American Institute of Chemists.

John was also a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church where he was a Deacon and an Elder.

He served several years in Kyros Prison Ministries, and volunteered several years at Shangrila Botanical Gardens.

John loved Jesus, his family and his wide circle of friends.

He was a wonderful man and will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnestine and John Adkins, Sr.; wife, Martha Adkins; and sister, Sylvia McLachlan.

He is survived by his son, Rich Adkins; daughter, Karen Cone; son-in-law, Thad Cone; grandchildren, Evan Adkins, Jordan Adkins, and Parker Cone; granddaughter-in-law, Elise Adkins.