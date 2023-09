Mary Lee Salter Published 5:20 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

Mrs. Mary Lee Salter, 87, of Orange died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at Kingdom Fellowship Tabernacle with burial to follow at Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Price Mortuary.