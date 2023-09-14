Amy Louise Brown-White Published 7:55 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Amy Louise Brown-White was a loving daughter, wife, mother, nanna, sister, and friend.

Amy passed away suddenly on September 3, 2023, at age 52, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy.

Amy was born in Orange, Texas, to Phillip and Linda Brown on November 4, 1970, but spent her formative years in Mauriceville, Texas.

Amy obtained her bachelor’s degree in human resources from Colorado Technical University, leading to an extended tenure at the St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas.

In the summer of 2012, Amy moved to Conroe, Texas, to pursue an opportunity at AON risk mitigation and, later, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville.

In 2015, Amy was blessed when she met her best friend and partner, the love of her life, Daniel White; it was love at first sight.

Amy did not know a stranger. Anyone who walked in the door was welcomed with a warm embrace and told to make themselves at home.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors in the little slice of heaven she shared with her loving husband, Daniel, a place they called home.

Amy is preceded in death by her daughter, Alexis Mae Lipsey. She is survived by her husband, Daniel L. White; parents, Phillip and Linda Brown; Sister Lori Brown, daughter Samantha George; In-Laws, Buddy and Linda White; Brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Roxanne, Doug and Chelly, Donald and Jennifer White; Son-in-law Aaron George; Stepsons and stepdaughter, Parker his wife Becca, and Bradley White: four Nieces and four Nephews, two Grandsons, and two Granddaughters.

She was laid to rest in the Bryan City Cemetery next to her daughter, Alexis Mae Lipsey.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cashnerconroe.com for the White family.