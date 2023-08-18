Joseph Baptiste Bertrand Sr. Published 10:31 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Joseph Baptiste Bertrand Sr. died on August 8, 2023.

He was born in Jennings, Louisiana on November 9, 1941.

He had a love for fishing and playing his guitar.

Joseph loved to tinker with woodcrafts and was known to many as a jack-of-all-trades. Joseph was a retired boilermaker.

He started as a welder and fitter in the shipyards in Orange, Texas. Joseph served in the United States Army.

Mr. Bertrand preceded in death by his wife, Dora Marie Morgan Bertrand; father, Adam Bertrand, Sr.; mother, Eloise Bertrand; sisters, Shirley Smith and Brenda Gonzales; and son, Joseph Baptiste Bertrand Jr.

He is survived by three siblings, Rose Vincent, Adam Bertrand, Jr., and Faye Waltman; his six children, Charles Bertrand, Denise Pauletti, Patricia Bertrand, Catherine Edgell, James Bertrand, and Scott Bertrand; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Joseph’s life will be held Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 912 West Cherry Avenue in Orange, Texas 77630, with Father Antony officiating.