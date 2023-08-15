Debbie Denmon Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Debbie Denmon, 71, of West Orange, Texas, passed away on August 7, 2023, at her home.

Born in Orange, Texas, on December 5, 1951, she was the daughter of Claude Bell and Betty J. (Phillips) Bell.

Debbie was the owner and operator of Bell Air Service in Orange, Texas.

She was a very determined woman and was known for her ability to fix anything with duct tape.

Debbie was very artistic, loved music, and treasured every peaceful day.

More than anything, she loved spending time with her beloved family.

Debbie’s loved ones will always cherish their memories of her and will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her father, Claude Bell.

She is survived by her mother, Betty J. Bell; daughter, Carly Denmon of Orange, Texas; son, Joshua Denmon of Orange, Texas; and grandchildren, Camron Cook and Zoe Denmon.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.