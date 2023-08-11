Sheila M Pearson Published 10:55 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Sheila M Pearson, 62 of Orange, Tx passed away peacefully at her home in Buna, Tx on Monday July 24, 2023.

She was born in Orange, Texas on May 2, 1961 to Patsy Phillips and Billy Pearson.

Services will be held Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 3:00 pm at McDonald Memorial Baptist Church located at 104 Broad Street in West Orange, TX.

Sheila is survived by her children: Nicole G Pearson, Daughter, of Lumberton, Texas; Adrian A Kross, son of Orange, Texas; her mother, Patsy Phillips of Beaumont, Texas; her siblings: William(Bubba) K Pearson and Wife Darlene of Mauriceville, Texas; Sherry L Hopkins and husband David of The Woodlands, Texas; her two grandbabies who she loved more than anything; Ian A Kross of North Carolina; Jaylah J Pearson of Lumberton, Texas; a great niece who she thought highly of Jaymee Marie(Lulabell) of Little Cypress, Texas; as well as other nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by: Erma Lee Williams, Grandmother; Shirlee R Pearson, Sister; Billy M Pearson, Father; as well as other family members.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St

New York, New York 10016. Also to, American Diabetes Association , P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.