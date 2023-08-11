Melissa Ann Bryan Published 10:35 am Friday, August 11, 2023

Funeral services for Melissa Ann Bryan, 51, of Broaddus will be held Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mark Green officiating. Interment will follow in the Broaddus Cemetery.

Melissa Ann Bryan was born November 11, 1971 in Lufkin, Texas to Josie (Smithhart) and Prentiss Carter, and died Tuesday, August 8, 2023 in a Tyler hospital.

Melissa Ann had served as the Master Court Clerk for Derry Dunn, JP, Precinct 2, Orange County for 17 years. Melissa and the love of her life, Stoney, had been together since they were 14 years old.

They loved, laughed, cried, and grew up together. Melissa and Stoney loved traveling together.

Their travels included several historic national parks located in many different states.

They also loved vacationing in Jamaica and Mexico. Melissa loved playing bingo and played in a tournament two weeks ago.

Melissa’s spirited and compassionate nature shined brighter than the sun. Her love for animals was very abundant.

She loved her dogs like they were her children. There were many who loved and depended on her that will be lost and empty.

You will never know another soul like Melissa. Let her memory be a comfort and source of inspiration to live by. Melissa, you were loved by all the right people.

Survivors include her husband, Stoney Bryan of Broaddus; mother, Josie Smithhart of Lufkin; sisters and brother-in-law, Lana Hendry and Denise Sowell and James Gibson, all of Lufkin; brothers, Edward Hendry and Stephen Hollingsworth, both of Lufkin; father and mother-in-law, Rickey and Mary Jo Bryan of Broaddus; sister-in-love, Janelle Arnold-Shimshi of Boca Raton, Florida; uncles, Keith Ehman of Broaddus, David and wife Emma Gene Smithhart of Orange, and Ray Smithhart of Cypress; aunts, Pearline Jacks of Lufkin and Bertha Dunbar of Broaddus; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Prentiss Carter; aunt, Shirley Hollingsworth; and uncle, Roy Smithhart.

Pallbearers will be Roy Smith, Phillip Smith, Cameron Hubbard, Josh Courtney, Jason Hilliard, and Robert Sullivan.

The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the services.

Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.

Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.