Marietta Howington Published 11:38 am Friday, July 28, 2023

June 20, 1930 – July 25, 2023

Marietta Howington, 93, of Orange, Texas, also known as “Maya” to her grandchildren, family, and friends, passed away July 25, 2023, at Harbor Hospice Hospital in Beaumont, Texas.

Visitation will be Monday, July 31, 5:00 pm to 8 pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, August 1 at 2:00 pm at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Pastor Josh Fults of First Baptist Church of Orange will officiate. Burial will be Saturday, August 5 at 2:00 pm at Greenwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas.

Marietta was born in El Reno, OK on June 20, 1930, to Ollie Jacob Daniels and Loretta Hatfield Daniels. She graduated from Arlington Heights High School in Fort Worth, Texas and she attended Oklahoma College for Women. She married Jerry Lee Howington in 1950 and they had four children: Suzy, Joe, Linda, and John.

During their marriage they lived in Fort Worth, west Texas, Houston, Bryan, and Orange. Marietta had two careers. Her first career was homemaker, and she was involved in her children’s many activities, lessons and sports.

She was a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother and active in PTA. She was a talented seamstress and an excellent cook on a stove or a campfire. She began her second career as a businesswoman after her children were grown and Jerry opened R&R Auto Supply in 1974.

She worked alongside Jerry for 40 years until he passed away in 2012. The business will be 50 years old next year and she was proud that it continues to be family owned and operated. As a businesswoman, Marietta was an active member and office holder of the Orange Business and Professional Women, the Riparian B&PW, and the Altrusa Club of Orange.

Marietta and Jerry travelled all over the world including Africa, Europe and South America and the United States with friends and family. Marietta loved the beach and the annual summertime beach house vacation on Bolivar Peninsula was a tradition with family and friends. She was a patron of the arts.

She was a season ticket holder at the Lutcher Theater in Orange since its opening in 1980. She also held season tickets to the Beaumont Symphony, Houston Ballet, Theater Under the Stars and the Orange Community Concert Association.

She loved opera and made trips to New York City to see the Metropolitan Opera. She loved visiting the Stark Museum of Art and art museums in Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, and New York and anywhere else she happened to be.

Marietta loved to read, she loved sports, especially baseball and NASCAR. She was a nature lover and a serious backyard bird and squirrel watcher. She loved visiting Shangri La Botanical Garden and Nature Center in Orange.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Orange and sang in the choir.

Marietta leaves a legacy of learning and love. Sunday dinner at Maya’s was a tradition for her grandchildren as they were growing up and she was involved in their lives and activities. Her wit and kindness left a lasting impression on people she met. “I just love her” was a frequent comment made about her.

Marietta was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jerry, her parents and her sisters, Janelle Culp and Pauline Appel and nephew Dean Culp.

She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Sue and Paul Denosowicz, of Orange, Joe and Paulette Howington, of Orange, Linda and Mike Risinger of Orange and John and Ann Howington of Denton, her twelve grandchildren and their spouses: Marisa Denosowicz and John Pollard of San Antonio, David Denosowicz and Maggie Doyle of San Antonio, Daniel and Cathy Howington of Denton, Abraham and Melissa Howington of Denton, Anna Howington and Eldar Djangirov of New York, Brian Risinger of Houston, Eric and Brittany Risinger, Orange, Amelia and Aaron Cantu, Florida, Peter Howington and Chelsea Coleman, of Bridge City, James and Rebecca Howington, Orange, Kevin and Mallory Howington of Houston, and Isabel and Paul Echols of Denton and 26 great grandchildren and her brother in law and sister in law Robert and Gail Howington of Arlington, and many nieces and nephews.

Marietta’s family is grateful for the loving care given to Marietta in her final years by her Visiting Angels caregivers: Tiffany Dennis, Cassy Sonnier, Amanda Carreon, and Gale Sinegar.

They are like family. Her family is also thankful for the care given by her physicians and staff, Advantage Plus Home Health, and for the care and support of Harbor Hospice Hospital during her final days.

Pallbearers will be her eight grandsons: David Denosowicz, Daniel Howington, Abraham Howington, Peter Howington, Brian Risinger, James Howington, Eric Risinger and Kevin Howington.