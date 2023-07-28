Golden Chick, boxing champion “Shock” Foster teaming up for back-to-school drive Published 12:20 am Friday, July 28, 2023

O’Shaquie Foster knows some teachers work from the front of the classroom.

“The teachers who came and gave that one-on-one assistance and broke it down for me are the ones I took a liking to,” he recalls. “Sometimes you need that step-by-step, and once you have it, you got it. Those are the ones I like.”

Foster, better known to a growing number of boxing fans across the country as “Shock,” remembers growing up in schools and neighborhoods of Orange.

He said the older guys didn’t have the opportunity to give back as much, so he always wanted to return for the children and community.

Foster was able to create opportunities to give back by excelling in his chosen profession — boxing.

He won a surprisingly easy unanimous decision victory Feb. 11 over Rey Vargas of Mexico to claim the vacant WBC Super Featherweight World Championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Foster (20-2, 11 KOs), fighting at 130 pounds, handed Vargas his first defeat and put the City of Orange on the prize-fighting map.

With success comes opportunity, which is allowing Foster to host his inaugural SCHOOL SLAMDOWN: Back-to-School Drive from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Golden Chick, 1716 N. 16th St. in Orange.

Event organizers told Orange Newsmedia the fun includes giveaways of more than 200 meals and 100 backpacks with school supplies.

Foster is also going to bring signed boxing gloves and boxing trunks he previously fought in for a raffle.

Another fundraising raffle for Golden Chick gift cards is planned.

“We’re going to have jump houses, popcorn, sno-cone machines, everything,” Foster said. “I wanted to make it a big event for the kids who have to go back to school. This is something I have always wanted to do. Growing up we didn’t get it as much.

“My whole family helps run the store. There is a family connection. All of my cousins work here. Honestly, I didn’t know where I would do it, so they came up with the idea.”

Foster wants everyone to come whether you live in the city limits or not.

According to the champ, he didn’t grow up with everything and knows children and teens in his shoes want to have a person to look up to or something to look forward to.

“That is what I am trying to give the kids — hope,” he said.

The City of Orange honored Foster April 1 with a parade celebrating his championship performance.

It meant the world to him, Foster said, to see many in the city come out to celebrate.

“I feel like Orange made me stronger, as it is a small city and not too many people make it out,” he said.” It made me hungrier to go to tournaments when I was younger and being the smallest team there and everybody not knowing you. They are cheering on everyone else, and it made me want it more to bring so more life to the city.”

Boxing fans of Foster’s won’t have to wait too much longer.

He is hoping to fight in Houston on Sept. 9, but it is still in the works and could be pushed back to October.

That will be a special time for Foster, who is hoping to lead a cancer walk in Orange at the same time in honor of his mother, Christie Williams, who died due to complications from cancer when he was 12 years old.

“We are just trying to do whatever we can to bring life to the community,” he said.

The final message from organizers of the back-to-school event is “Help make a difference in students’ lives. Kindly consider donating school supplies at our store. Your generosity will support local students on their educational journey.”

For more information, email Ednishiaj14@gmail.com.

Editor’s note: Stay with Orange Newsmedia for continuing coverage of O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster, who breaks down why he is at the top of his game professionally, with plans for so much more.