42-year-old killed in Thursday night West Orange auto-pedestrian crash Published 9:02 am Friday, July 28, 2023

WEST ORANGE — Authorities in West Orange are working to contact the next of kin of a male who died Thursday night in an auto-pedestrian crash.

Justice of the Peace No. 2 Judge Chad Jenkins pronounced the victim deceased after the wreck occurred at 9:08 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Western Avenue in West Orange.

The victim is described as a 42-year-old Black male.

“We have not been able to get in contact with any next of kin at this point,” Jenkins told Orange Newsmedia Friday morning.

According to authorities, the male driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the crash investigation.