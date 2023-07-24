Opal White Hawley Published 4:26 pm Monday, July 24, 2023

Opal White Hawley, 97, of Orange, Texas, passed away on July 20, 2023, at Arlington Heartis Ellington Assisted Living in Arlington, Texas.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at North Orange Baptist Church in Orange, Texas, with Lynn Ashcraft officiating.

Born in Lanette, Alabama, on December 14, 1925, she was the daughter of Herbert White and Ada Pearl Moore White.

Opal was a very friendly and outgoing person who loved living in Orange where she had numerous friends and family, whom she credited with making her life worth living.

Her passion for others led her to love her work in the nursing home industry and working for North Orange Baptist church for 30 years.

She was an avid card player and loved getting a game whenever she could.

She left Orange at the age of 96.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Truett “T.S.” Hawley; and sister, Kathryn Martin.

She is survived by her daughters, Janis Hawley McCrary and husband, Jim, of Kingwood and Rebecca Hawley Damiano and husband, Rick, of Arlington. She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Jennifer McCrary, Jessica Prosser, Jana McCrary, Jimmy McCrary, Ryan Damiano, and Joey Damiono, as well as 11 great grandchildren, and her brother, Arlton White.