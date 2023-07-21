Champion boxer returning to Orange for back-to-school drive Published 12:20 am Friday, July 21, 2023

The City of Orange honored O’Shaquie “Shock” Foster April 1 with a parade celebrating his WBC junior lightweight championship performance.

At the time, Mayor Larry Spears Jr. told Orange Newsmedia that many in the community describe Foster as a loving, young man, who, even as a kid, was sharing and helping others.

“To be around him again (for the parade), you continue to see that humility,” Spears said. “He may be the champ, but his biggest thing is wanting to come back and inspire the youth. What more can you ask for from someone like that?”

That backed up a thought Foster had previously shared with the newspaper, saying “coming from Orange, we’re always the underdog” and he knew he wanted to give back.

Foster is proving to be a man of his word.

Foster wants the community to know he is hosting “School Slamdown: Back-to-School Drive” next month.

The free, community event is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 at Golden Chick, 1716 N. 16th St. in Orange.

The promotion includes free school supplies, popcorn, bounce houses, snow cones, raffles, 200 free meals and more.

The message from organizers is “Help make a difference in students’ lives. Kindly consider donating school supplies at our store. You generosity will support local students on their educational journey.”

For more information, email Ednishiaj14@gmail.com.

Foster lived up to his “Shock” nickname Feb. 11 by winning a surprisingly easy unanimous decision victory over Rey Vargas of Mexico to claim the vacant WBC junior lightweight title at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) handed Vargas his first defeat and put the City of Orange on the boxing map.

“At first it didn’t hit me for a couple of weeks,” Foster says about the magnitude of his victory. “Now, I can see the look on people’s faces once they see me. All the love I’m getting is amazing.”

He said it “was huge” to defeat Vargas in the Alamodome, a venue packed with plenty of Vargas fans.

