First responders spend hours Wednesday battling Orangefield residential fire Published 9:59 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

ORANGEFIELD — More than a dozen firefighters and three stations spent four hours Wednesday morning battling a residential blaze in Orangefield, authorities said.

A representative with Orange County Emergency Services District Two/Bridge City Fire Department told Orange Newsmedia there were no injuries to report.

The initial call for help was received at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“We did not clear the scene until 7:27 a.m.,” according to the Emergency Services District. “They were out there almost four hours. It is still under investigation as far as the cause.”

The home fire was reported at 10115 East Greenwood Drive.

Orange County Emergency Services District Two responded with two engines and a ladder truck, as well as the chief’s vehicle.

Those first responders received mutual aid from West Orange and Orange County Emergency Services District Four.

The home sustained major damage.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, fire response officials were working to complete the response report.

12newsnow.com reported the family at the home was asleep when a teenager woke up, smelled smoke and got everyone out of the house.