Maydel “MeMe” Sheppard Published 4:18 pm Monday, June 26, 2023

Maydel “MeMe” Sheppard, 79, of Orange, Texas, passed away on June 24, 2023, in Orange.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

The family asks that you bring your favorite recipes to swap with other guests.

Born in Washington, Louisiana, on May 30, 1944, she was the daughter of Eillard Landreneau and Lena (Richard) Landreneau. Maydel was employed as a baker at Orangefield Independent School District for over 20 years.

She was always helping underprivileged kids at her school by secretly giving extra food to those in need. Maydel was known to be an amazing cook and skilled in crochet. She used to make all of her daughters’ clothing by hand.

Maydel had a love for shopping and was a collector of many things. Her loved ones will treasure their memories of her, and she will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eillard and Lena Landreneau; first husband, Lloyd Fontenot; husband, Windel Sheppard, Sr.; and siblings, Jessie, Elizabeth, Hester, Helen, Judy, and Bernice.

She is survived by her sons, Danny Fontenot of Port Acres and Windel Sheppard, Jr. and wife, Shanna of Klondike, Louisiana; daughters, Rena Louvier of Port Acres and Susan Sheppard and husband, Sonny of Orangefield; grandchildren, Devan Fontenot, Katelyn Vicars, Ricky Herring, Rachel Melancon, Savannah Trahan, McKenzie Sheppard, Alexander Sheppard, and Christopher Sheppard; three great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and numerous other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Maydel asks to pay off students’ lunch debt at a local school of your choosing.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Maydel’s great niece and nephew, Jamie and Robert Smith, for their wonderful care.

Cremation will be held under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.