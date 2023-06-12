Shirley Ann Manuel-Scott Published 4:36 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Shirley Ann Manuel-Scott was born on December 21, 1938.

She died on June 10, 2023. She was the youngest of 8 children born and raised in Vinton, Louisiana.

She attended Catholic Elementary School at St. Joseph and Vinton High School. She moved to Orange, Texas in 1959 where she worked at Orange Bank and later at a savings and loan.

She has been a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange since 1959.

She married H. Allen Burkart in 1960. They had three children, Keith, James, and Leslie.

Allen and Shirley divorced in 1970.

Shirley graduated from cosmetology school and began working as a hairdresser.

She would eventually open her own beauty salon in several locations over the years.

She married B. Alec Scott on July 19, 1975. Alec has a daughter, Stephani, bringing their children to four.

Their home was a second home for many throughout the high school years of their children. There was always something on the stove to eat and a safe place to be.

She loved being with and surrounded by family, children, friends, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In her grandmother years she became known to everyone as “Mamé.”

Gatherings for family celebrations and holidays were highlights, particularly when everyone sat down to eat.

‘The food’ was always a great source of bringing everyone together.

For many years, the family gathered at annual family reunions with sisters, brothers, cousins, and friends from near and far.

She traveled in her later years including meeting St. Pope John Paul II and celebrating Mass with him in the private papal chapel. She was also able to attend an audience at St. Peter’s Basilica with Pope Benedict XVI.

Besides her family, her other great passion was gardening. She always said that digging in the dirt was her best therapy. And her yard showed it. She could grow anything… and did.

She loved sharing her plants with others and “acquiring” a cutting from this plant or that. She always had something in bloom no matter what time of year.

Family and friends looked forward to gatherings in the yard.

She is predeceased by her parents, Lawrence and Aileen, her brothers Horace, Austin and her sisters, Ethyl, Joyce, and Elaine.

She is survived by her husband of almost 49 years, B. Alec Scott, her three children Keith, James, and Leslie and stepdaughter Stephani. She was Mamé to four grandchildren, Evangeline, Jacqueline, Hunter and Eric and 7 great grandchildren, Abigayle, Emma, Alexander, Elizabeth, River, Jaxson, and Natalie.

The family would like to offer their sincere gratitude to BEST Hospice Care of Texas in Beaumont, in particular Jennifer and Chris Burch.

The family also extends thanks to Synergy Home Care, in particular to Taylor and Stardasha, daytime care givers.

Our special thanks to Martha, nighttime caregiver.

Shirley loved bright colors and plants of any kind and family!

If you plan on visiting and celebrating with her family, you are encouraged to wear bright colors.

Shirley’s family will receive visitors at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 N. 5th Street, Orange, Texas, 77630 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Visitation will be from 5 – 6:45 p.m. A Vigil for the deceased including a celebration of the Liturgy of the Word of God will begin at 7:00 p.m. The recitation of the Rosary will follow.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary Catholic Church, 912 Cherry Avenue, Orange, Texas on Wednesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. burial following at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Highway 87 in Bridge City, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider a donation to St. Mary Catholic Church, 912 W. Cherry Avenue, Orange, Texas, 77630 or the charity of your choice.

You are also encouraged to plant a tree or plant to celebrate Shirley’s green thumb and God’s beautiful creation.