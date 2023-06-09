PRESENCE & SAFETY — Hospital security leader outlines training program for Orange Published 12:18 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Nearing the end of its construction, CHRISTUS Hospital-Orange is composed of two elements, as it will be a two-story structure.

The top floor will house medical offices where physicians can lease space from the owners of the building.

Construction for that section is on track for completion in July and would be available for tenants to open in early August, based on their specific build-out schedule and move-in timelines.

The medical campus, located near U.S. 10 and Texas 62, has approximately 30,000 square feet on the first floor, including a 24/7 emergency hospital and key outpatient diagnostic services, with the remaining space leased to physicians.

The hospital component will take longer to complete but could open in early fall. In all, the two-story facility contains approximately 55,000-square-feet of operating space.

Construction officials said the hospital will provide full outpatient imaging, radiology and a dedicated women’s center with 3-D mammography and other technology specific to women’s services.

The project is the result of community members coming together to address a need that aligned with the company’s ideas and a vision for Orange County.

Security

Roy E. Alston, CHRISTUS Health vice president of security and public safety, told Orange Newsmedia that a review of the Beaumont-Orange region led to the discovery of a limited number of individuals who have a Level 3, which is needed to work for CHRISTUS as an armed security officers.

Once open, the Orange facility will have at least two armed security officers on duty at all times.

They are in a CHRISTUS uniform, highly visible and highly interactive, according to Alston.

People will know an armed security officer who works for CHRISTUS Health is on duty, he said.

That has lead medical leaders to hold their our own school with the hope of developing and training 10 to 15 high-quality candidates that CHRISTUS can put through the licensing program.

“If it turns out to be a good fit for them and us, we want to hire them,” Alston said. “And we want to hire them to be career security officers for us, because there are lots of opportunity at CHRISTUS as we continue to grow our footprint throughout the region and other places.”

CHRISTUS’ Level III training program is scheduled July 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The course will be offered at no cost. A certificate of completion is provided upon passing the written exam.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid Texas driver’s license and no felony convictions or any crime involving the illegal use of weapons.

To register, email security.training@christushealth.org or call 409-710-9416.

Alston said the role of armed security officers is consistent with the CHRISTUS Health mission.

“They are there to protect and serve those who extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and those who seek God’s presence in our facilities,” he said.