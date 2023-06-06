Shirley Ranolls Published 4:17 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Shirley Ranolls was born April 10, 1940, and passed away June 1, 2023, at the age of 83.

She is survived by her children, Dora Hyatt and husband, Eugene, Tamra Bloom and husband, Eric, Kenneth Ranolls and Sophia Ranolls, and Taehela Parish and husband, Travis; grandchildren, Marcieau “Missy” Matthews and husband, Chris, Wendy Barber and husband, Mark, Katie Trahan and husband, Brett, Joel Ranolls and wife, Sarah, Alyssa “Allie” Bloom, Emily Ranolls, and Payton Ranolls; great grandchildren, Alexa Steveson and husband, Brandon, Kaley Doyle and husband, Brody, Christian Parish, Maci Thomas, Zane Matthews, Dylan Matthews, Eric Matthews, and Kaedance Franklin; great great grandchildren, Alivia Ranolls, Raeleigh Parish, Braylen Steveson, Cameron Thomas, Noah Hyatt, Madalyn Seaux, Violet Seaux, Atley Doyle, Clara Trahan, Kalen Doyle, and Joanna Bloom.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Dora Menard; and daughter , April “Pug” Ranolls.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana. Interment to follow at Miller Annex Cemetery, Starks, Louisiana.

Arrangements were handled by Riley Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 1810 W. 4th Street, DeQuincy, Louisiana.