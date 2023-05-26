Anna Ray Brooks Published 12:57 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

Sunrise: July 2, 1924 – Sunset: May 16, 2023

Our matriarch, Anna Ray Brooks, is fondly referred to as, “MaDear,” which is a short and loving Southern abbreviation for Mother Dear.

MaDear was also called Giggles, Dear, Rosy Cheeks, Queen Bee, Granny, and GrandMotherrrrr. On July 2, 1924, Anna Ray Felder was born to JoAnna Jordan and Simon Felder in Orange, Texas. She had one sibling, Simonetta Felder Harris, who preceded her in death.

Anna Ray graduated from Moton High School in Orange, TX and Franklin Beauty College in Houston, TX.

She married Booker T. Solomon (deceased). She later married Len Brooks (deceased) and lovingly raised five children, Antionette Maxine, Linda Charolette, Len Yvonne (deceased), Timothy Lawrence (deceased) and her oldest granddaughter, Kutrenia Yvette.

She worked at Frances Ann Hospital, DuPont, and retired from Orange Memorial Hospital, as a Nurse’s Assistant after 30 years of service.

MaDear served as a volunteer at the Orange Christian Service, was active in the Violet Social Club, and a faithful member of St. Paul CME Church. No one was ever a stranger to Miss Anna Ray!

Everyone she met couldn’t help but soon become her friend; she was so loving, generous, kind, and always willing to help others.

With a hardworking attitude and entrepreneurial spirit, MaDear also became an independent seller of Avon, Tiara, and Tupperware.

In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and playing bingo.

Her many talents included being a hairdresser, seamstress, crochet expert, and one of the best cooks on the planet!

Her specialties included gumbo, fried fish, and barbeque.

She was also famously known for making the best tooth-rottening popcorn balls, pecan candy, sweet potato pies, and German chocolate cakes ever made in Texas! And nobody has yet to make mayhaw jelly like Miss Anna Ray! Nobody!

We are so blessed to have shared so many precious moments with an undeniable Super Woman who left us with a rich family legacy filled with so many good times and abundant joy.

We celebrate our sweet Anna Ray’s life and will keep her in our hearts forever. Thank you, God, for sharing one of your most extraordinary creations with us for 98 unforgettable years and allowing her to transition peacefully into your kingdom.

Those who adoringly celebrate her life include: Daughters: Antionette Brooks Sterling and Linda Brooks Matthews-Johnson and her son, Leroy Garrett (Doris); Grandchildren: Kutrenia Gasaway (Darrell), Yolanda Kaye Brown (Darryl), Shonda Preston, Stephanie Preston Bob (Darrell), Derrick Matthews (Lisa), Darrius Sterling, D’Lloydrius Sutton, Timothy Feathers, Marquita Garrett (Adrian), Lacresha Brooks, and Chiquita Robinson; and a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends.