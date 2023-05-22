PHOTOS — Rock The River plays the hits in Orange

"Running on Credit" kicks off Saturday's festivities for Orange's Rock the River. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
(Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
David Nobles, 4, shows off his strength. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
Corey McDaniel stands with Bonnie and Dustin Knau. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
Twins Lillian and Arielle Schnepf hang out with firefighter Matt Hopkins. (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
6-year-old Nathan Porter (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)
Jacob Bilbo and Andrea Bilbo with 1-year-old Charlotte (Randy Strong/Special to the Orange Leader)