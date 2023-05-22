PHOTOS — Rock The River plays the hits in Orange

Published 7:50 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Rock The River kicked off the 2023 summer season Saturday in Orange with plenty of fun at Riverside Pavilion.

There was a great selection of live music and free admission to the day’s events.

Orange Police Department and Orange Fire Department were onsite with numerous vendors.

