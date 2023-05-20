Orange Police investigating fatal stabbing; plan to turn case over to district attorney Published 12:40 am Saturday, May 20, 2023

Orange Police Department investigators do not plan on making an immediate arrest following a fatal stabbing this week in the city.

Lieutenant Stephen Ward of the criminal investigation division would not indicate if detectives have determined the encounter’s aggressor or if self-defense has been ruled out.

“We’re not going to comment on that,” Ward told Orange Newsmedia Friday morning. “We will file the case with the district attorney’s office and let the grand jury decide on the case.”

Ward’s comments came roughly 48 hours after Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to 804 Burton Avenue, where officers located a deceased male inside the home.

Police initially said the victim sustained an apparent stab wound to his upper left chest and was identified as Aaron Ray, a 29-year-old resident of Orange.

Witnesses including the suspect were interviewed and released, police said, adding the suspect is being cooperative with the investigation.

Police first responded at approximately midnight Wednesday.

Ward said he could not go into detail on what investigators believe took place before the fatal encounter.

“We don’t want to release a whole lot on that right now and jeopardize the case,” he added.

Police said Ray and the suspect lived at the address but would not comment on their connection or relationship to each other.

According to Ward, there were several people at home when the stabbing took place and police have identified several witnesses to the encounter.

If anyone has additional information about the stabbing, they call Orange Police at 409-883-1026 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit 833TIPS.com or download the P3 TIPS app.