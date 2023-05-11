Sylvia Myers Published 1:11 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Sue was born on March 14, 1940 in Linton, Indiana to Ed and Stella Struckmeyer and was the younger of two daughters.

She attended and graduated from Linton-Stockton High School where she would meet her future husband Tom and her best friend for life Eleanor.

She went on to attend Indiana State University where she graduated with a teaching degree with an emphasis on physical education.

She and Tom were married on December 28, 1962.

Sue taught physical education until the birth of her first daughter and then began her full-time job as mother of three girls.

Her journey as the wife of a DuPont executive took her to Kentucky, Delaware, Louisiana, Texas, and Iowa before retiring to Missouri City, Texas to be near grandchildren.

She excelled at sports such as tennis, golf, and bowling, loved boating and fishing with Tom, was passionate about rescuing stray animals, and adored spending time with her family at the beach. Sue loved being “Mimi” to her five wonderful grandchildren.

She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending Sunday school and church with her friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Kara Irwin (David), Michele del Rio (Adrian) and Stacy Pierson (Eric); five grandchildren, Taryn, Bridget, Connor, Evan and Olivia.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life for 56 years Tom, as well as her parents and her sister Kathryn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to your local animal shelter or the charitable organization of your choice.