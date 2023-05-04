Morgan Louvier eyes major vault at state meet for Bridge City High Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

BRIDGE CITY — Morgan Louvier talks to herself when it matters most.

“I’m constantly telling myself it is easy, I’m getting over it and I can do it,” she said.

That is how the Bridge City High School student-athlete describes her mindset when performing a pole vault.

The senior will get another crack at high school competition when she competes at the state meet May 11 in Austin.

Her goal is, of course, to do her very best, compete at a high level and “hopefully, reach the 12-feet mark.”

She broke her own record vaulting 11-feet, 6-inches earlier this season.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to compete against the best girls in class 4A,” she said. “I’m focused on not letting such a big event overwhelm me. I’m just concentrating on doing my very best and enjoying my time at state.”

The results on the competition field speak for themselves, which has led Morgan to accept a track and field scholarship from McNeese State University.

In fact, looking back, the major thing she would do differently is start training for pole vault at a younger age.

“I consider my career a success because I accomplished all the goals I set for myself at the beginning of the season,” Louvier said. “I wanted to break the school record. I broke the record not once but twice. Make it to State and to sign a scholarship to a Division 1 college.”

Now, she is focusing on exceling in her event to earn the maximum amount of points for the team.

“I never want to let them down,” Louvier said.

She started pole-vaulting in seventh grade for Port Neches Middle, breaking a school record by jumping 8 feet and 7 inches. Then in her eighth grade year, she broke her own record, jumping 9 feet. That record still stands.

When she was in 10th grade she cleared her personal best at 9 feet and 6 inches. Then her 11th grade year she cleared 10 feet and 6 inches.

It wasn’t until her 10th grade year that she moved to Bridge City High School.