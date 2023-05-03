Local industry in need of a qualified workforce; FAME is here to help. Area students wanted. Published 5:06 pm Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Southeast Texas is expected to see an estimated 14.6 percent job growth in the manufacturing sector through 2030.

“That is about 2,944ish jobs,” said Maris Peno. “This is all in the manufacturing industry, so it is going to include entry level positions and accountants and others that are part of that field.”

Peno serves as the operations director at Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas.

She shared the jobs information Wednesday afternoon as part of a plea for students and employers to participate in the new Golden Triangle chapter of the National Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program.

Through existing partnerships with industry and Lamar State College Orange, students receive specialized education in the skills needed for rapidly evolving industry positions while earning two-year associate degrees with potentially zero student-loan debt.

Students are supported by core member industry partners and simultaneously undergo on-the-job, paid training and classroom instruction at Lamar State College Orange.

The program launches in the fall of 2023, and applications are being accepted at fame-usa.secure-platform.com.

“Many of our customers want to work, but they are not able to apply for the positions because they don’t have the training or appropriate credentials,” Peno said. “This is really an important process for high school students and younger college students and young professionals.

“In order to fill that talent pipeline, we have to think creatively and that is what this program is doing. We look forward to seeing how this program benefits our community, benefits our students and benefits our Golden Triangle FAME members. It has the potential to change the industry, and that is important.”

Those applying must do so by May 31 and at least be a graduating high school senior.

Local FAME chapter president Stacey Nichols said this program addresses an issue industry leaders are facing in the Golden Triangle — a local workforce that needs help to be ready for all the well-paying jobs that are coming.

Students who pass the submission process then go through an interview stage. Accepted students are split between local industry partners based on how many each business partner can take to work.

“We want to get the word out to all of our area industry. If a lack of skilled workforce is something you are experiencing, we’re the answer to your problem. We can help you with that. Come join us.”

The founding industry partners include core members International Paper, Cloeren Incorporated and ISS/Buna Electric Motor Service; associate members Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Dow Sabine River Operations; and supporting members United Rentals, Lamar State College Orange, Orange County Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas.

“Billions are forecasted to be invested in Southeast Texas in the coming years in industry projects, and the creation of this FAME Chapter with our partners in industry is another example of how we are attempting to meet the immense needs for skilled, ready-to-work employees in a Talent Strong Texas,” said LSCO President Dr. Tom Johnson.

More information

The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) network is comprised of employer-led chapters sponsoring students through a work/learn model over five semesters in conjunction with a college partner. The Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) program, a FAME co-op, produces global-best, entry-level multiskilled maintenance technicians to excel in today’s advanced manufacturing environments. The FAME USA network is managed and supported by The Manufacturing Institute; learn more at FAME-USA.com.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America’s largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what’s next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

Cloeren Incorporated is a family-owned business headquartered in Orange, Texas. Cloeren is the global leader in the design and manufacture of extrusion tooling used to produce food, medical, and pharmaceutical packaging, personal care products, and other consumer goods. Cloeren operate facilities in Orange, TX; Marshall, TX; Eau Claire, WI; and Micheldorf, Austria; as well as service centers around the globe. In addition, Cloeren have recently ventured into the aerospace industry and are supplying custom made components to exacting tolerances for space flight out of its Orange, TX facilities.

ISS/Buna Electric Motor Service is a customer-focused service for motor repairs, sales, and storage. We are an established service to all types of industries nationwide like steel mills, power, refineries, chemical plants, and manufacturing.

Chevron Phillips Chemical is one of the world’s top producers of olefins and polyolefins and a leading supplier of aromatics, alpha olefins, styrenics, specialty chemicals, plastic piping and polymer resins. With approximately 5,000 employees, Chevron Phillips Chemical and its affiliates own nearly $18 billion in assets, including 31 manufacturing and research facilities in six countries. Chevron Phillips Chemical is equally owned indirectly by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Phillips 66 Company and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. For more information about Chevron Phillips Chemical, visit www.cpchem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter: @chevronphillips.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was founded in 1997 and quickly became the world’s largest equipment rental provider. Today, our company continues to build on its industry leadership with a best-in-class range of resources and the largest customer service network of its kind in North America.

Lamar State College Orange is part of the Texas State University System. The System, founded in 1911, is Texas’s first university system. TSUS member institutions serve more than 87,000 students on 13 campuses from far West Texas to the Gulf Coast.

Orange County Economic Development Corporation was formed in 2003 to better serve the economic development needs of Orange County. The County of Orange, the Orange County Port and Navigation District and the Cities of Bridge City, Orange, Pinehurst, Vidor, and West Orange realized the strengths gained by pooling resources to attract quality jobs and investments to Orange County. The Corporation provides tools and resources to assist new and existing businesses expand or relocate to Orange County.

Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas is a business-led group of volunteers that evaluates and oversees the delivery of all workforce training and employment services in Hardin, Jefferson and Orange Counties. The board’s overall mission is to identify opportunities and create partnerships that effectively link employers and job seekers to improve the economic future of the area. Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas brings together a myriad of programs for easy access for employers and job seekers.