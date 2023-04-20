Mary Fisher Published 4:31 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

Mary Fisher of Houston passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 9, 2023.

Miss Blessitt was born October 25, 1940 to DV and Lucille Avant Blessitt in Bolivar County, MS.

In high school, Mary was in The Bengal Debs, playing the saxophone for dances and other events. She won the title of Miss Orange; then going on to compete for Miss Texas.

Mary was graduated from Lutcher Stark in 1957; obtaining a BS in education from Lamar.

Predeceased by her parents and brothers Mike and Curtis Blessitt. She leaves her husband of 39 years, Dick Fisher, MD; daughter, Michelle Gardner and her 3 children; and 2 great grandchildren; her siblings: Odis Blessitt, Larry Blessitt and Linda Kelly. She also leaves behind many other family and friends.

Service information, longer obituary, tributes and words of condolence maybe left at www.forestparklawndalefh.com.