Orange County man sentenced after altercation injures police officer Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

BEAUMONT — A Bridge City man who kicked a Port Arthur police officer was sentenced Tuesday for assault on a police officer.

David Long Tran, 31, was reportedly following a woman Sept. 7 at Holiday Inn on Jimmy Johnson Boulevard in Port Arthur when police were called in regards to suspicious behavior.

According to information from the Port Arthur Police Department, Tran was approached but refused to stop, resulting in the deployment of a taser.

While being placed under arrest, Tran fought officers, kicking one in the head.

The female officer had a concussion and neck injuries that required surgery, PAPD said.

Tran pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years by District Judge Raquel West.