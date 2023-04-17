Sales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies approaches this month; see the details Published 12:02 am Monday, April 17, 2023

With the severe weather season upon us, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans they can purchase certain items tax-free during the state’s sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies.

The event begins at 12:01 a.m. April 22 and ends at midnight April 24.

“While we can’t know in advance when the next flood, tornado or hurricane may strike, we can make sure our families, homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these and other emergencies,” Hegar said.

“This tax holiday can help Texans save money while stocking up for emergency situations. Don’t wait for disaster to strike. Take the time now to get prepared.”

The Comptroller’s office estimates shoppers would save nearly $2 million in state and local sales taxes during the tax holiday, which was approved by the Texas Legislature in 2015.

There’s no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase.

These include:

household batteries, fuel containers and flashlights priced less than $75;

hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced less than $300; and

portable generators priced less than $3,000.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price.

Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, if you purchase a rescue ladder online for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, the total sales price is $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Purchases that do not qualify include batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles; camping stoves and camping supplies; chainsaws; plywood; extension ladders and stepladders; and tents.

A list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website.