Jacqueline Lee Honeycutt, 69, passed away on the 1st day of April 2023 after losing her battle with cancer.

Jackie was born on the 16th of April 1953 to Grover James & Margaret Evelyn Maltby in Lansing, MI.

She grew up in Millet MI graduating from Waverly High School in 1971.

She continued her education majoring in law enforcement. And served her communities as a corrections office.

Jackie met her husband, Matthew, in 2000 in Aransas Pass TX. They married in Dewyville, TX in 2002 in a small private ceremony. In 2014 they moved to Mauriceville TX. where they built a beautiful home and life together.

Jackie fiercely loved her family with an unconditional love and was especially proud of her grandchildren.

She never met a stranger creating many long time friends over her years.

She was a strong independent woman overcoming a lot throughout her life.

She found happiness and stability when she married Matthew. He was her one true love. And she loved taking care of him.

Jackie lived her life on her own terms and wasn’t afraid to tell you how “the cow ate the cabbage” or how it “T. I. S. Tiz”, and she never ever missed a chance to tell you loved you to the moon and back.

Preceding Jackie in death were her parents, Grover James & Margaret Evelyn Maltby of Lansing MI. And grandson, James Andrew Mesch of Aransas Pass TX.

Jackie is survived by her husband of 21 years, Matthew Honeycutt of Mauriceville TX. Her daughter, Laurie & son-in-law David Mesch of Cotopaxi CO. Step daughter Heather Honeycutt of Houston TX. Grandson, Marc & wife, Laynie Mesch of San Angelo, TX. Grandson, Dylan & wife, Katrina of Clarksville TN. Granddaughter, Amanda & husband, Ray Whittington of Mesquite TX. And 8 perfect Great Grandchildren that hung the moon for her. Brother Walter & wife Sharon Karns of Harrison MI. Sister Suzanne Maltby of Lansing, MI. Sister Christine & husband Roger Rozema of Grand Ville MI. Brother Bruce Maltby of Charlotte, MI. And sister Darlene Fedewa of Eaton Rapids, MI.

There will be a private celebration of life held for Jackie on her birthday.