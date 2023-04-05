Orange Police update fatal crash investigation; say victim struck multiple times Published 12:22 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Criminal charges are not likely following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash last week in Orange, authorities said.

“It is investigated by us,” Orange Police Department Det. Sgt. Nick Medina said. “Ultimately, we’ll decide if there are criminal charges to be filed. But, at this point, we don’t have any reason to believe there will be criminal charges.”

According to Medina, Nikki Danene Smith was found near the roadway, near the lane of travel at 5:39 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police believe the 52-year-old victim was struck by more than one vehicle.

“We’ve interviewed both of those individuals,” Medina said. “We had full cooperation from everybody that was involved.”

Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and took Smith to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas – St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Orange Police’s detective division is leading the case.