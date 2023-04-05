John Alvin Sikes Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

On Monday, April 3, 2023, John Alvin Sikes, formerly from Little Cypress and loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.

Born September 16, 1936 in El Campo, Texas, his family moved to Port Arthur, TX when he was 4 years old. John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1954, and went on to attend Lamar University where he majored in geology his Freshman year.