John Alvin Sikes
Published 3:57 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023
On Monday, April 3, 2023, John Alvin Sikes, formerly from Little Cypress and loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 86.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park.
Born September 16, 1936 in El Campo, Texas, his family moved to Port Arthur, TX when he was 4 years old. John graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1954, and went on to attend Lamar University where he majored in geology his Freshman year.
As a young man, John worked at a variety of places in Port Arthur including Gulf Oil and Jefferson Chemical, eventually making his way to Firestone Chemical where he worked for more than 30 years as a skilled serviceman. While there, John also served as Union Steward and retired in 1995.
John is preceded in death by Victoria Jo Enmon, his much-beloved granddaughter; sister Maureen Sikes Baker; and John Herman Sikes and Rosa Rooker Sikes, parents.
In addition to wife Margaret Massey Sikes, John is survived by daughter Elaine Sikes Jackson and son-in-law Michael of Belton; daughter Jo Ellen Sikes Enmon and son-in-law Victor of Bryan; and daughter Karen Sikes Heitman and son-in-law Tim of Aubrey, TX.
Grandchildren include: Adam Jackson (wife Elisha) of Temple, TX; Jennifer Jackson Webb (husband Spencer) of Belton, TX; James Enmon (wife Stormy) of Vidor, TX; Christin Enmon Hommel (husband Justin) of Katy, TX; namesake John Stone (fiance’ Mehgan) of Little Elm, TX; and Samantha Stone Garcia (husband Paul) of Dallas, TX.
Great-grandchildren include: McKenzie Jackson, Kayleigh Jackson, Jackson Webb, Addison Webb, Corbin Hommel, Adilyn Hommel and Kenzee Kirkland.