Earnest Ray Procella Published 5:10 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Earnest Ray Procella, 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on April 1, 2023, at his grandson’s home in Orange.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Michael Procella and Reverend Charles Miller.

Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will take place prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 8.

Born in Hemphill, Texas, on January 14, 1932, he was the son of Henry Procella and Marcilena (Parrie) Procella.

At 4 years old, Earnest lost his father and watched his mother raise 6 boys by herself before she remarried and gave birth to another son.

He graduated from Hemphill High School in 1949 before proudly serving in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War.

Earnest was a huge sports fanatic and played baseball for the Red Raiders in Milam, Texas.

He then went on to play professional baseball for the Dothan Phillies in Dothan, Alabama but decided not to go to the Major League, instead he opted to come home.

Upon returning home, Earnest earned his bachelor’s degree and later his master’s.

He began his teaching career in 1959.

He taught science and coached football and basketball at Cove, West Orange Stark, and Little Cypress Mauriceville before retiring in 1990.

After retirement, he was named president of the condominiums and also took care of all the maintenance.

Earnest married his first wife, Mary Bourghs and had 3 boys.

He later married June Roy and lovingly inherited her family. He followed behind his grandson, Michael, wherever he went as he preached the word of the Lord to different locations.

Earnest dedicated his life to Christ and was a member of St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church in Orange.

His loved ones will go on to cherish their memories of him and will miss Earnest deeply.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Marcilena Procella; and wife, June Procella.

He is survived by his sons, Michael Ray Procella and wife, Tommilyn, Ernest Glenn Procella and wife, Millie, and Barry Paul Procella and wife, Terri; grandchildren, Michael Procella and wife, Emilee, April Thompson and husband, Wesley, Erica Arnold and husband, Wesley, Landon Procella and wife, Emily, Jared Wagnon and wife, Amanda, and Jenna Procella; eight great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Jennifer Guidry and husband, Kent, and Jeff Roy and wife, Leah; step- grandchildren, Drek Guidry and wife, Amber, Lindsay Davis and husband, Session, Brooke Chambless and husband, Clint, Reid Guidry and wife, Evan, and Jeslyn Sabol and husband, Will; and twelve step-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Procella, Glenn Procella, Barry Procella, Michael Procella, Landon Procella, Carson Sauceda, and Billy Brad Lankford. Honorary pallbearers are his former players and students.